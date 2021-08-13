Jazz-Age Works By Michigan-Born Leo Sowerby Released Today

Leo Sowerby was born in 1895 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and died in 1968, the composer of over 500 classical works and the organist-choirmaster at Chicago's St James' Episcopal Church for 35 years. Today, the Avalon String Quartet released an album on the Chicago-based label Cedille Records that brings attention to little-known works Sowerby wrote in the early 1920s when the Jazz Age was in full swing. Cara Lieurance previewed the new album with Anthony Devroye, violist of the Avalon Quartet.

An interview with Anthony Devroye of the Avalon String Quartet.

Devroye says that to make the first-ever recording of Sowerby's String Quartet in D minor, the group had to work from a sketch that had no tempo markings or other interpretive indicators. It was a slow and intricate process that will result in an Avalon Quartet edition for publication.

