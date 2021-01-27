Jordan Hamilton Hosts Green Room Concert Series, Talks "My Thoughts Are"

Jordan Hamilton's 2019 album My Thoughts Are is a collection of original songs covering a wide range of real life experience. Although he doesn't claim the title of activist for himself (he says he would have to work harder to earn it), several of Hamilton's songs anticipated the Black Lives Matter movement's resurgence in 2020. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Hamilton says his journey as a solo artist who accompanies his songs on electric cello and looping technology is based in a musical community that gives him space and brings new ideas and influences into his life.

An interview with Jordan Hamilton.

At 7 pm on Sunday, Jan 31, Hamilton will host and perform in an online concert that's part of the Green Room Series he created during the pandemic closure. His guest will be John Orpheus.