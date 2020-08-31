Joyous Noise Can Still Be Had With Brass Band Of Battle Creek

By 1 hour ago

Jens Lindemann and fellow Brass Band of Battle Creek players during filming.
Credit Ingalls Pictures/Brass Band of Battle Creek

The Brass Band of Battle Creek will present a concert release, "Joyous Noise: A Concert For Our Times," on Tuesday at 7 pm at the band's YouTube channel.  Shannon Aikins, executive director of the Brass Band of Battle Creek and Jens Lindemann, international trumpet soloist, talk to Cara Lieurance to preview the concert, which was filmed in W.K. Kellogg Auditorium.

Unsurpassed trombonist Wycliffe Gordon.
Credit Ingalls Pictures/Brass Band of Battle Creek

Along with Lindemann, the concert brings together brass superstars Wycliffe GordonRichard Kelley, Adam Unsworth, and William Russell, with Mike Hyde, Ray Tini, Terry Lower and Keith Hall as the rhythm section. A twice-yearly gathering of brass players like no other on the planet, Lindemann says he wanted to keep the spirit of the event alive, as do his musical colleagues. Aikins says as executive director of the Brass Band of Battle Creek, she was fielding a lot of questions and requests from people who love the BBBC's Winter and Spring concerts, and were hoping to see them again.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on FacebookTwitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.

Tags: 
Brass Band of Battle Creek
Jens Lindemann
Shannon Aikens
W.K. Kellogg Auditorium
Canadian Brass

Related Content

Future Uncertain for Brass Band of Battle Creek

By Aug 28, 2014

W.K. Kellogg Foundation has contributed $2.2-million to organization since 1995

World-Class Pipe Organ Hidden In Battle Creek

By & Rebecca Thiele Aug 11, 2016
Rebecca Thiele/WMUK

W.K. Kellogg Auditorium in Battle Creek has a secret. It’s hidden beneath the floor boards of the stage. It’s in the ceiling and in the walls. It’s everywhere, but you’ve likely never seen it. It’s one of the last unaltered pipe organs built by Ernest M. Skinner - considered to be one of the greatest organ makers in American history. 


Symphony Offers Lessons Online And More In Response To Pandemic

By Jul 8, 2020
anneharrigan.com

Anne Harrigan is the conductor of two orchestras, one in Billings, MT, and one in Battle Creek, MI. Both have had their seasons derailed by the pandemic.  In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Harrigan says she and the Battle Creek Symphony took two weeks to regroup when the shutdown began in Michigan.  Then came a pivot: Harrigan and other orchestra musicians began offering free online music lessons to young people in the Battle Creek school system. Harrigan also created a series of videos featuring past performances, sharing them on Facebook and YouTube.


Trumpeter Brandon Ridenour on Varied Career, KSO Concert

By Sep 18, 2014
brandonridenour.org

Brandon Ridenour will appear as guest soloist on the opening night program of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra. 

He'll showcase his own work, Fantasy Variations on a Theme of Paganini, a concerto-length piece based on a famous solo violin piece.