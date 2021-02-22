Kal Film Society Has 5 Films In Theaters; Will Open Virtual Lobby For 'Ma Rainey' Talk

The Kalamazoo Film Society is sponsoring five films at Celebration Cinemas this month, which is a big change from the restrictions of the last year. President Dhera Strauss and member Madeline Cimini talked with Cara Lieurance about the different films - Nomadland, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Land, and The World To Come - and gave a reminder that the KFS is offering a $1000 grant for regional filmmakers who apply by May 1.

An interview with Dhera Strauss and Madeline Cimini.

At 7 pm on Thursday, Feb 22, the KFS will host another Virtual Lobby Discussion. For a Zoom link, contact the KFS at kalfilmsociety (at) yahoo.com. The discussion will be centered on Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, directed by Viola Davis. It is currently available on Netflix.

