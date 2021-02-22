 Kal Film Society Has 5 Films In Theaters; Will Open Virtual Lobby For 'Ma Rainey' Talk | WMUK

Kal Film Society Has 5 Films In Theaters; Will Open Virtual Lobby For 'Ma Rainey' Talk

By 2 hours ago

Viola Davis as Ma Rainey.
Credit David Lee / Netflix

The Kalamazoo Film Society is sponsoring five films at Celebration Cinemas this month, which is a big change from the restrictions of the last year. President Dhera Strauss and member Madeline Cimini talked with Cara Lieurance about the different films - Nomadland, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Land, and The World To Come -  and gave a reminder that the KFS is offering a $1000 grant for regional filmmakers who apply by May 1. 


At 7 pm on Thursday, Feb 22, the KFS will host another Virtual Lobby Discussion. For a Zoom link, contact the KFS at kalfilmsociety (at) yahoo.com. The discussion will be centered on Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, directed by Viola Davis. It is currently available on Netflix.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on FacebookTwitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.

Tags: 
dhera strauss
Madeline Cimini
kalamazoo film society
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Celebration Cinemas

Related Content

Kal Film Society To Host 'One Night In Miami' Discussion, Offers New Grant For Filmmakers

By Jan 18, 2021
Patti Perret / Amazon Studios

At 7 pm on Thursday, Jan 21, the Kalamazoo Film Society will host an online Virtual Lobby Discussion about the new film One Night In Miami, directed by Regina King. The first film by a Black American female director to premiere at the Venice Film Festival, it is a fictionalized version of a true event: the night in 1964 when Muhammed Ali (then Cassius Clay) celebrated his new boxing title with three close friends: football star Jim Brown, singer Sam Cook, and activist Malcolm X. Kalamazoo Film Society president Dhera Strauss and member Madeline Cimini joined Cara Lieurance for a preview.


Old Hollywood 'Mank' Is Subject Of Next Film Society Get-Together

By Dec 10, 2020
Netflix

The Kalamazoo Film Society is offering another "Virtual Lobby Discussion" for film fans to discuss what they liked and didn't like about a newly released film. At 7 pm on Wednesday, Dec 16 via Zoom, the film of choice is Mank.  


Kal Film Society Opens Virtual Lobby For "The Trial Of The Chicago 7"

By Oct 21, 2020
kalfilmsociety.net

Celebration Cinemas in Portage, which partners with the Kalamazoo Film Society, re-opened on Oct 16. KFS president Dhera Strauss and member Madeline Cimini talked to Cara Lieurance about what it felt like to return to the theater, and to discuss the two films the Society is currently sponsoring: Sophia Coppola's On The Rocks, and Aaron Sorkin's The Trial Of The Chicago Seven.