Kal Film Society To Host 'One Night In Miami' Discussion, Offers New Grant For Filmmakers

At 7 pm on Thursday, Jan 21, the Kalamazoo Film Society will host an online Virtual Lobby Discussion about the new film One Night In Miami, directed by Regina King. The first film by a Black American female director to premiere at the Venice Film Festival, it is a fictionalized version of a true event: the night in 1964 when Muhammed Ali (then Cassius Clay) celebrated his new boxing title with three close friends: football star Jim Brown, singer Sam Cook, and activist Malcolm X. Kalamazoo Film Society president Dhera Strauss and member Madeline Cimini joined Cara Lieurance for a preview.

An interview with Dhera Strauss and Madeline Cimini of the Kalamazoo Film Society.

They also discuss a newly established $1000 grant for regional filmmakers offered by the society. Applicants over 18 may apply. The deadline is May 1.

