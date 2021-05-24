The Kal Film Society Wants To Know: What Film Helped You Cope With The Pandemic?

Kalamazoo Film Society president Dhera Strauss and member Madeline Cimini discuss the films now showing at Celebration Cinema in partnership with the KFS. They are The Truffle Hunters, a documentary about the men and their dogs who search for the valuable fungus in Piedmont, Italy; and Profile, a thriller seen from the personal computer screen of a journalist.

An interview with Dhera Strauss and Madeline Cimini.

Strauss and Cimini welcome members and non-members to join them via Zoom at 7 pm on Wednesday, May 26 for a Virtual Lobby Discussion. Along with a discussion on the film Another Round, the session will also be dedicated to the question: What film helped you cope with a year of pandemic isolation? Full details on how to participate are at kalfilmsociety.net.

