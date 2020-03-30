Kalamazoo, Berrien Counties Reports Deaths Due to COVID-19

By 6 hours ago

Credit John McNeill / WMUK

Kalamazoo County Health officials say the death of “an older adult with underlying medical conditions” is being attributed to COVID-19. 

The statement from the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department doesn’t give any other details. This is the first confirmed death from COVID-19 in Kalamazoo County. A Western Michigan University student died over the weekend at Beaumont Hospital in suburban Detroit.

Below is the statement from the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department:

Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department (HCS) received a notification today of a death in Kalamazoo County attributed to COVID-19. The individual was an older adult with underlying medical conditions.

HCS continues to work with all of our community partners as we address the challenges facing our community due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Community mitigation and prevention measures are already in place due to Governor Whitmer's Executive Order "Stay Home, Stay Safe". HCS urges residents to comply with the executive order to help stop the spread within our community. Everyone should take the recommended precautions seriously and practice prevention, such as staying home and washing hands

Berrien County also reported its first death due to COVID-19. According to a news release the man over 70 with underlying health conditions was hospitalized at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph. 

Tags: 
COVID-19
coronavirus

WMU Student Dies From COVID-19

By Mar 27, 2020
Andy Robins / WMUK

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports that a Western Michigan University student has died after contracting COVID-19. The student, who was studying chemical engineering, was not living in Kalamazoo. 

New Pandemic Fund Helps WMU Students & Employees

By Mar 27, 2020
Andy Robins / WMUK

A new fund has been set up to help students and employees at Western Michigan University who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.


Social Distancing Helped Kalamazoo Fight The 1918 Flu

By 20 hours ago
A black and white picture of a grand house with awnings on the side windows
Courtesy photo / Kalamazoo Public Library

Kalamazoo’s experience with an earlier pandemic has a lesson to teach about the effectiveness of what we now call social distancing – and the dangers of ending it too soon.