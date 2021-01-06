 Kalamazoo Children's Chorus Continues Season With Holiday Cabaret, Fundraising Effort | WMUK

Kalamazoo Children's Chorus Continues Season With Holiday Cabaret, Fundraising Effort

By 1 minute ago

The Kalamazoo Children's Chorus holiday cabaret will be available until Jan 31.
Credit Kalamazoo Children's Chorus

Kalamazoo Children's Chorus director Taylor Gudbrandson says she will carry one primary lesson of the COVID-19 into the future: the chorus is more than a music program; it is a community much like a family. Even without in-person rehearsals, the ties between the choristers have grown as they prepare group and solo pieces for concerts to share online. The most recent is the holiday cabaret "Messages of Hope and Joy," which can be streamed through Jan 31.

Gudbrandson shares specifics on some of the challenges facing the choir in 2021, including a shortfall in funds which they hope to offset with a fund drive ending in March. Donations can be made at the Kalamazoo Children's Chorus website.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on FacebookTwitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.

Tags: 
Kalamazoo Children's Chorus
Taylor Gudbrandson
COVID-19

Related Content

Kalamazoo Children's Chorus Spreads Positivity In Online Fall Cabaret

By Nov 10, 2020

The choristers of the Kalamazoo Children's Chorus, ages 7 - 17, have made Zoom their new practice room since early September, says director Taylor Gudbrandson. The work of forging personal connections through music development has continued, even with muted screens and on-screen cameos by a pet chinchilla. 