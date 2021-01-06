Kalamazoo Children's Chorus Continues Season With Holiday Cabaret, Fundraising Effort

Kalamazoo Children's Chorus director Taylor Gudbrandson says she will carry one primary lesson of the COVID-19 into the future: the chorus is more than a music program; it is a community much like a family. Even without in-person rehearsals, the ties between the choristers have grown as they prepare group and solo pieces for concerts to share online. The most recent is the holiday cabaret "Messages of Hope and Joy," which can be streamed through Jan 31.

An interview with Taylor Gudbrandson

Gudbrandson shares specifics on some of the challenges facing the choir in 2021, including a shortfall in funds which they hope to offset with a fund drive ending in March. Donations can be made at the Kalamazoo Children's Chorus website.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.