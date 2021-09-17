Kalamazoo City Commission Candidate Forum September 23rd

A forum for Kalamazoo City Commission candidates will be held Thursday September 23rd.

The virtual forum is co-sponsored by WMUK, The League of Women Voters of the Kalamazoo Area, Western Michigan University We Vote and several other groups. It will be livestreamed by the Public Media Network. It will also be recorded for viewing later. You can suggest a question through the League of Women Voters’ Facebook Page.

A forum for the candidates running for Mayor of Kalamazoo will be held September 30th. Check back for more information.