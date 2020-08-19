Kalamazoo City Commissioners to Consider Protest Standards

Kalamazoo City Commissioners are working on policies for future protests.

The city has been criticized for not acting quickly enough when a white nationalist hate group and counter protestors clashed downtown on Saturday.

Vice Mayor Patrese Griffin along with commissioners Eric Cunningham and Chris Praedel will make up a subcommittee on standards for protests. They will talk with residents, Public Safety officers and officials, protest organizers and the media.

They have given themselves until August 28th to make recommendations.