Kalamazoo City Commissioners to Consider Protest Standards

By & John McNeill 45 minutes ago

Protesters in downtown Kalamazoo Saturday
Credit John McNeill / WMUK

Kalamazoo City Commissioners are working on policies for future protests. 

The city has been criticized for not acting quickly enough when a white nationalist hate group and counter protestors clashed downtown on Saturday.

Vice Mayor Patrese Griffin along with commissioners Eric Cunningham and Chris Praedel will make up a subcommittee on standards for protests. They will talk with residents, Public Safety officers and officials, protest organizers and the media.

They have given themselves until August 28th to make recommendations.

