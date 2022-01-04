 Kalamazoo City Commissioners want to expand youth sports | WMUK

Kalamazoo City Commissioners want to expand youth sports

By John McNeill 55 minutes ago

Encased in Plexiglass and masked up, Kalamazoo City Commissioners began the New Year with their first Face to Face meeting in nearly 2 years.
Credit John McNeill / WMUK

Kalamazoo City Commissioners want to put more emphasis and money into youth sports. They view it as an important way to curb crime and violence, and get children off to a good start.

They are talking about everything from tackle football to chess, from e-gaming to archery to baseball. Commissioner Chris Preadel and Vice Mayor Don Cooney say youth sports would be a great use for federal Covid dollars.

Monday night the Commission approved the creation of a subcommittee to come up with a short term plan to beef up programs this year, and a longer term plan to for more expansion. City Manager Jim Ritsema says they will need recommendations by March for this year.

Public Safety already operates several youth sports leagues in Kalamazoo, but as volunteers, and other non-profits also do sports like baseball and soccer.

Tags: 
City of Kalamazoo
Local Government

Related Content

Kalamazoo approves emergency housing rules

By Haley Steinkamp Dec 3, 2021
View of tents on muddy ground with large puddles, bushes in the foreground and trees in the background under blue sky
Leona Larson / WMUK

Kalamazoo City commissionershave  approved an emergency housing ordinance. It allows service providers to apply for a permits to build temporary housing, including easy-to-assemble “pod” homes proposed by the nonprofit Housing Resources Incorporated.

 

Activists say Kalamazoo treats its homeless like "dirt"

By John McNeill Oct 19, 2021
Leona Larson / WMUK

Kalamazoo City commissioners heard three hours of complaints at their meeting on Monday, October 18, about the city's decision to evict homeless people from two campsites.