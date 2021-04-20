Kalamazoo Commissioner Encourages "Reflection" Ahead of Minneapolis Verdict

As the nation waits for the verdict in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin , Kalamazoo City Commissioner Eric Cunningham is calling for reflection. The jury in Minneapolis heard final arguments Monday.

The former police officer is accused of pinning George Floyd to the ground with a knee on his neck for more than nine minutes, leading to Floyd’s death last year.

"I just want to encourage individuals in our community to continue to communicate, continue to love, continue to interact and have these deep dialogs that aren't always to have. Just say encouraged and please be safe."

Officials in Grand Rapids say they're preparing for local reaction there once the verdict is announced. They say that city's police are ready to deal with any protests that become violent. Story from WGVU

COVID Hot Spot

Michigan continues to be a pandemic hot spot despite calls for masks and social distancing, and an aggressive vaccination campaign. Kalamazoo City Commissioner Erin Knott says her doctor at Bronson Methodist Hospital told her that COVID-19 admissions there are at an all-time high.

"93% of admissions are people that are unvaccinated, six percent are partially vaccinated, and one percent are fully vaccinated. Not a single patient who has been fully vaccinated as died at this point."

Everyone became eligible to sign up for a shot nationwide on Monday. But health officials around the country say vaccination registrations are declining as cases increase in many areas.