Kalamazoo Concert Band Flashback To 'Arabian Nights'

Four years ago in the midst of a Michigan winter, the Kalamazoo Concert Band offered a musical getaway with a program called "Arabian Nights." Music director Dr. Tom Evans joined Cara Lieurance to showcase the highlights, including Sam Hazo's Arabesque, James Hosay's Persis, and Brian Balmages' Arabian Dances.

An interview with Tom Evans, featuring performances by the Kalamazoo Concert Band, Part 1.

An interview with Tom Evans, featuring performances by the Kalamazoo Concert Band, Part 2.

The featured guests were percussionist and hand-drumming specialist Carolyn Koebel and oud player Igor Houwet, two of the foremost players of Middle Eastern styles in Michigan. They played a duo selection, Zikrayat, and Koebel joined the band for an extended percussion break in Arabian Dances.

