 Kalamazoo Concert Band Flashback To 'Arabian Nights' | WMUK

Kalamazoo Concert Band Flashback To 'Arabian Nights'

By 35 minutes ago

The Kalamazoo Concert Band's Feb 25, 2017 concert featured Carolyn Koebel and Igor Houwat.
Credit Kalamazoo Concert Band

Four years ago in the midst of a Michigan winter, the Kalamazoo Concert Band offered a musical getaway with a program called "Arabian Nights." Music director Dr. Tom Evans joined Cara Lieurance to showcase the highlights, including Sam Hazo's Arabesque, James Hosay's Persis, and Brian Balmages' Arabian Dances.


The featured guests were percussionist and hand-drumming specialist Carolyn Koebel and oud player Igor Houwet, two of the foremost players of Middle Eastern styles in Michigan. They played a duo selection, Zikrayat, and Koebel joined the band for an extended percussion break in Arabian Dances.

