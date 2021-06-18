Kalamazoo Concert Band Flashback: It's About Time

In the Classical WMUK studio, Dr. Tom Evans and Cara Lieurance play highlights from the Kalamazoo Concert Band's Oct 22, 2016 Chenery Auditorium concert called "It's About Time." Evans picked pieces that refer to days, years, hours, and even the progression of a class period in school.

A concert flashback with Tom Evans.

Works include Patrick Burns' "Seize The Day," Matt Conaway's "Into The Sunset," Ed Keifer's "Circle In A Square" (a tribute to a math teacher's lessons), "Early Light" by Carolyn Bremer, Percy Grainger's "I'm Seventeen Come Sunday," and "Undecim" by Randall Standridge.

Evans also annouces the next season of the Kalamazoo Concert Band, which starts on Oct 23 with a concert called "Joy From Awakening: A Tribute To Our Essential Workers." Members of the group will perform as the Trombone Quartet, the Horn Choir, and the German Band on Sunday, June 20 at 4 pm in Bronson Park.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.