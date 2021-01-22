 Kalamazoo Concert Band Flashback To Leonard Bernstein Tribute | WMUK

Kalamazoo Concert Band Flashback To Leonard Bernstein Tribute

Leonard Bernstein
Credit Christina Burton, courtesy of the Leonard Bernstein Office

The centenary of the birth of the great American composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein was in 2018. On Oct 20, 2018, the Kalamazoo Concert Band took the stage to honor his legacy, with the help of guest artists the Western Brass Quintet. In this flashback, Dr. Tom Evans, director of the KCB, joins Cara Lieurance to share highlights from a concert in which everything came together for an unforgettable experience.


Highlights include the Star Spangled Banner (arr. Sean O'Laughlin); Legacy Fanfare (Ryan Nowlin); MTV, for Jerry (Leonard Bernstein); Suite from Mass (Leonard Bernstein, arr. Michael Sweeney); and West Side Story selections (Bernstein, arr. W.J. Duthoit). 

