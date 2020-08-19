Kalamazoo County Approves Commission To Study Reparations

Kalamazoo County Commissioners have approved creating a commission to look into reparations.

The idea of compensation to African-Americans for centuries of racism and discrimination has long been controversial. The State and Federal Constitution prohibits any governmental spending that is targeted to help any particular race.

Commissioner Stephanie Moore proposed the resolution. She says the idea is to look for ways to help people through public programs. Moore says it’s not in her words “about opening up the county coffers.”

Opponents of creating a commission said they agreed that the black community had been treated badly, but thought reparations weren’t the right way to address it.

The resolution to create the commission passed on a 7-4 vote.