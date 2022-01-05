Kalamazoo County Commission deadlocks on leadership vote

Kalamazoo County Commissioners will have to try again in two weeks to elect leadership for the year. Tuesday night the county board deadlocked on who should serve as chair and vice chair for 2022.

The failure to elect leaders came a day after interim Kalamazoo County Administrator Lisa Henthorn announced she is leaving at the end of the month. The board was expected to discuss Tuesday night what they are going to do when Henthorn leaves.

Democrat Mike Quinn apparently cut a deal with the four Republicans on the board to unseat incumbent Chair Tracy Hall, resulting in a series of tie votes.

Commissioner Veronica McKissick did not attend the meeting because she says she was exposed to Covid. McKissick would have been the tie breaking vote.