Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputy Killed In Line Of Duty

A Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot during a car chase late Saturday night has died. The sheriff’s office says Deputy Ryan Proxmire passed away from his injuries Sunday.

The suspect involved in the chase was later shot and killed by deputies. Deputy Proxmire served on the road patrol. He had also worked in the jail division. After Proxmire was wounded, the chase continued until the suspect’s car went off the road into a field. According to a news release from the sheriff’s department, the man fired at deputies as he left his car. They returned fire and killed the suspect.

Proxmire had served with the Sheriff's Department for nine years, he is survived by his wife and four children.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday afternoon to provide an update on Proxmire's tragic death.