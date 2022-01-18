Kalamazoo Film Society announces a Campion film discussion and a State Theatre screening

Dhera Strauss and Madeline Cimini join Cara Lieurance to catch up on the activities of the Kalamazoo Film Society, starting with a Virtual Lobby Discussion at 7 pm Thursday, Jan 20.

A conversation with Dhera Strauss and Madeline Cimini.

The topic is Jane Campion's first film in 12 years, The Power of the Dog. Moderated by Mike Milchak and Chad Campbell, the virtual discussion will be held over Zoom. Access to the discussion is available by emailing kalfilmsociety (at) yahoo.com.

Then on Feb 11, the KFS will sponsor a showing of the 2001 extravagant musical of doomed lovers Moulin Rouge!, starring Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, and John Leguizamo. Showtime is 9 pm (doors at 8 pm). Further details will be announced on the Kalamazoo Film Society website.