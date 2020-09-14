Kalamazoo Film Society Wants To Talk About 'I'm Thinking Of Ending Things'

By

I'm Thinking of Ending Things is the newest film by screenwriter/director Charlie Kaufman (Being John Malkovich, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind). It's currently available on Netflix, and as Madeline Cimini and president Dhera Strauss of the Kalamazoo Film Society tell Cara Lieurance, it's worth talking about. The KFS is inviting people to tune in on a "Virtual Lobby" Zoom session, Wednesday, Sep 16 at 7 pm. The link is available by contacting the society through its website.


Filmmaker Drama Del Rio joins in later in the conversation, to talk about his award-winning short In This Family, which was featured in an earlier "Virtual Lobby" session. He's continuing to garner acclaim for his films and finding opportunities during the pandemic shutdown.

