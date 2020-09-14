Kalamazoo Film Society Wants To Talk About 'I'm Thinking Of Ending Things'

Dhera Strauss, the president of the Kalamazoo Film Society, and long-term member Madeline Cimini spoke with Cara Lieurance about the four short films, available to view for free, which will be discussed on Sunday, Jul 26 at 7 pm in a Zoom meeting of Film Society members. Non-members are invited to request access by email.

When Celebration Cinema, the Kalamazoo Film Society's current presenting partner, is able to open again, Strauss says they plan to offer four films in response to the Black Lives Matter movement., including I Am Not Your Negro; Just Mercy; Do The Right Thing, and Blindspotting. No admission will be charged for these films.