Kalamazoo Investigates Officer Involved Shooting

Kalamazoo’s Public Safety Department says it’s investigating after an officer shot and injured a man on the city’s North Side early Friday morning.

The Department says the man was armed with a gun when an officer confronted him outside a house and shot him in the hip. In bodycam footage from the scene, the man seems to be shouting at someone as the officer arrives. In a video statement , KDPS Chief Vernon Coakley said the man is being treated for the injury at a local hospital and his life was not in danger.

The statement ends with the bodycam recording.

Coakley said the department would get an independent investigation of the shooting from the Michigan State Police.