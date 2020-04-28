Kalamazoo Nurses "Pay It Forward" During The Pandemic

The Kalamazoo-area community has shown its appreciation of healthcare workers during the COVID-19 crisis by donating meals. Now, some nurses are giving back.

WMUK's Gordon Evans speaks with Ascension Borgess Hospital critical care nurse Barb Hammon

Barb Hammon is a critical care nurse caring for COVID-19 patients at Ascension Borgess Hospital. She's coordinating a drive by nurses there to raise money for Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes.

"We're working. There are lots of people out there who aren't working. And we can do this for our community. Live your values. You know, if your values are to help the poor and the vulnerable, let's do it."

Hammon says the response from her coworkers to the appeal to help the foodbank has been outstanding.

"In about three days we raised about a thousand dollars and we're going to continue raising money until May 4th. So, I hope we have a good-sized check to give to them."

The money will help feed people affected by he COVID-19 crisis. Hammon says she delayed her retirement date so she could help treat people critically ill with the disease. She says they are the sickest patients she has cared for during 24 years as a critical care nurse.

"You have to love your job or you just can't do it. It's too hard. So, I would say we're all excited about this. We're excited about how much we've raised and how it's going to help, I hope temporarily, feed people."

The fundraising drive by Borgess critical care nurses for Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes runs through May 4th.