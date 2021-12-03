 Kalamazoo officials could decide Monday whether to allow pod homes and other emergency housing | WMUK

Kalamazoo officials could decide Monday whether to allow pod homes and other emergency housing

By Haley Steinkamp 2 hours ago

A homeless encampment near Ampersee Avenue in Kalamazoo after flooding this summer. The Department of Public Safety cleared the camp in October.
Credit Leona Larson / WMUK

The Kalamazoo City Commission may vote on an emergency housing ordinance when it meets Monday evening. If it passes, service providers will be able to apply for a permit to construct temporary housing, including the easy-to-assemble “pod” homes proposed by nonprofit Housing Resources Inc.

 

“There are multiple steps to get this type of housing off of the ground and this ordinance is step one,” Kalamazoo City Planner Christina Anderson said.

“What the emergency ordinance does is kind of lay the groundwork and say, this type of housing is permitted in this way.”

Anderson said the city attorney and city manager’s office have reviewed the plan.

“We have also been working with the building departments, with the fire marshal, to make sure that the parameters that are being put out there for the set development meet codes and safety requirements,” she added.

Anderson said her staff has studied temporary housing in other cities around the country.

“We have spent the last couple weeks doing quite a bit of research to make sure that we are setting this up for success,” she said.

City of Kalamazoo

