Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief To Retire

By 45 seconds ago

Karianne Thomas - file photo
Credit John McNeill / WMUK

Kalamazoo will soon have a new Public Safety chief. City officials said Wednesday night that current Chief Karianne Thomas is retiring at the end of the month.

Thomas came under fire from some residents for the way the department handled Black Lives Matter protests earlier this year. Last month Kalamazoo Public Safety was criticized for not stepping in before violence erupted at an event held by the far-right group The Proud Boys. Officers also briefly arrested a Kalamazoo Gazette reporter covering the rally. In a statement Kalamazoo City Manager Jim Ritsema says

“Chief Thomas has truly been an outstanding public safety chief and community leader and we wish her and her family all the best in her retirement."

Assistant Chief Vernon Coakley will take over October first. He became assistant chief in 2017 after joining the Kalamazoo department in 1998.

Tags: 
Kalamazoo Public Safety
police
Kalamazoo City Commission

Related Content

Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Says Proud Boys Successful in Getting People to React

By Sep 8, 2020
File photo of Law Enforcement During Proud Boys March in downtown Kalamazoo August 15, 2020
John McNeill / WMUK

Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Karianne Thomas says the Proud Boys wanted to create a stir when they came to Kalamazoo last month, and “they did it.” 

Kalamazoo City Commissioners, Citizens React To Proud Boys Rally

By & John McNeill Aug 18, 2020
File photo of Law Enforcement During Proud Boys March in downtown Kalamazoo August 15, 2020
John McNeill / WMUK

The disruptive visit by the Proud Boys this weekend was the focus of Tuesday night’s Kalamazoo City Commission meeting, with plenty of blame to go around, and promises that the mistakes made would not be repeated. 

Kalamazoo Gets First Female Public Safety Chief

By Nov 6, 2017
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

Kalamazoo will get its first female public safety chief later this month.

City officials say current Chief Jeff Hadley is leaving to become head of the Chatham County Police Department in Georgia. He'll be replaced by Karianne Thomas, who's now deputy chief of Kalamazoo's Public Safety Department.