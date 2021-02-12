 Kalamazoo Public Schools Stay Virtual | WMUK

Kalamazoo Public Schools Stay Virtual

By John McNeill 9 seconds ago

File photo from April 2020 of a sign outside Greenwood Elementary School in Kalamazoo
Credit Andy Robins / WMUK

The Kalamazoo Public Schools will remain virtual for the rest of this school year. But it was a close call.

Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri says even though health officials think reopening schools next month would be possible, most teachers, staff, and parents want them to stay closed as the pandemic continues.

"I can't begin to tell you how difficult this decision was. Many sleepless nights agonizing over the knowledge that whatever the decision turns out to be, that many students and many families will be left behind in the process."

Raichoudhuri says a survey found that the district's teachers overwhelmingly want classes to stay virtual. And a slim majority of parents do too.

"As a result, the Kalamazoo Public Schools will continue remote instruction for Trimester Three, and there will not be any changes to the daily schedule."

But some parents are disappointed. One told Kalamazoo School Board trustees Thursday that, "I think we should move forward. Some transition is better than no transition." Another said, "I think it's unfair to keep our Special Ed kids at home when they are disproportionally affected by virtual learning."

Raichoudhuri says the district plans to reopen its buildings this fall. And she says it will have an expanded summer school program with some in-person classes.

