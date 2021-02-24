 Kalamazoo Symphony's Final Fridays Series Continues With 'Miniature Masterpieces' | WMUK

Kalamazoo Symphony's Final Fridays Series Continues With 'Miniature Masterpieces'

By 1 minute ago

Daniel Brier, conducting the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra.
Credit Colin Howe / Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra

"Miniature Masterpieces" is set to be streamed by the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra at 7 pm Friday, Feb 26. Resident conductor Daniel Brier and featured soloist Rachel Miller previewed the concert with Cara Lieurance.


Rachel Miller and the KSO in rehearsal.
Credit Matthew Schweppe / Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra

The concert, which was recorded under COVID-19 guidelines at Comstock High School Auditorium, opens with an opera overture by the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, the son of a French nobleman and a Senegalese slave who became an accomplished violinist, composer, swordsman and military leader in 18th century France.  Rachel Miller, the KSO's principal harpist since 2018, is featured in  Debussy's Danses sacrée et profane. She says it is one of the best-known pieces in the harp repertoire, and a challenging one.  Daniel Brier highlights the connections between Debussy's sound-world and that of Wagner's Siegfried Idyll, then prepares us for the joyous and brilliant Orchestral Suite No. 3

