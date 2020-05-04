Kalamazoo Voters Turn Out In Force, By Mail, For May 5 Election

" title="<--break-->" class="wysiwyg-break drupal-content">

As of about 3:15 p.m. today, 36,599 ballots had been returned, Kalamazoo County Clerk Tim Snow told WMUK. That’s about 67 percent of ballots issued. The Secretary of State sent absentee applications to all May 5 voters because of the pandemic.

Even with ballots still coming in and limited in-person voting still ahead tomorrow, the tally for the May election has already passed the total for November 2019 when about 33,500 votes were cast, Snow said. The City of Kalamazoo was electing a mayor and several commissioners in November, and KRESA voters had a different proposal to consider.

“It’s actually a little bit less stuff on the ballot” this time, Snow said, “But we still have a better turnout by doing an all-mail election.”

Precincts will be closed tomorrow, but voters can still drop off ballots, register and vote-in person at their city or township clerk’s office.

“We don’t really know what that kind of a turnout’s going to be, because like this entire process it’s been uncertain as to what it’s actually going to look like,” Snow said.

“But it will certainly be all done with using social distancing and masks and all those types of accoutrements that we need now,” he added.

KRESA and Ross Township have millage renewals on the ballot. Otsego Public Schools and Vicksburg Community Schools are voting on bond proposals.