Kellogg Community College Marks Decades of Music, Art With Virtual Gala

As vocal director and music area coordinator at Kellogg Community College, Dr. Gerald Case-Blanchard welcomes everyone at every level to participate in the arts. To him, the word "community" in the school's name says it all. Case-Blanchard spoke with Cara Lieurance about A Celebration of Performing Arts at KCC: A Virtual Gala, which will stream for free at 7 pm Tuesday, April 27 at KCC's YouTube channel. To access the event, pre-register at this link or by calling 269-965-4161.

An interview with Dr. Gerald Case-Blanchard.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.