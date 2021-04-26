 Kellogg Community College Marks Decades of Music, Art With Virtual Gala | WMUK

Kellogg Community College Marks Decades of Music, Art With Virtual Gala

Dr. Gerald Case-Blanchard, bottom right, leading the KCC choir.
Credit Kellogg Community College

As vocal director and music area coordinator at Kellogg Community College, Dr. Gerald Case-Blanchard welcomes everyone at every level to participate in the arts. To him, the word "community" in the school's name says it all. Case-Blanchard spoke with Cara Lieurance about A Celebration of Performing Arts at KCC: A Virtual Gala, which will stream for free at 7 pm Tuesday, April 27 at KCC's YouTube channel. To access the event, pre-register at this link or by calling 269-965-4161.


Let's Hear It

