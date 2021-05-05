KNAC Assumes Ownership of Historic First Baptist Church

The Kalamazoo Nonprofit Advocacy Coalition, formed in 2017, has achieved one of its primary goals: becoming the official owners of First Baptist Church of Kalamazoo, an 1853 historical landmark whose expense had become too great for its congregation, which gifted the property to KNAC in April. KNAC board president Dann Sytsma talked to Cara Lieurance about the work and cooperation that went into this step, and how the 30,000 square foot structure might serve the Kalamazoo community in the future.

An interview with Dann Sytsma.

