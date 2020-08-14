KPS Approves Back To School Plan

By John McNeill 1 hour ago

Credit WMUK

Parents in the Kalamazoo School District have until Monday morning to pick a back-to-school option for their kids. School Board trustees approved the plan Thursday night. 

One option offers at-home classes until late November but moves toward a return to in-person instruction for the rest of the year. The second option is all-remote learning. Kalamazoo Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri says any return to regular classes after November 24th will depend on the COVID-19 situation.

"If we are not post-pandemic by this time, we will continue with either hybrid or remote, depending on the safest option at that time."

The district has details about the back-to-school options on its website. There's also a checklist to help parents pick the one that's best for their children.

Education
Kalamazoo Public Schools

