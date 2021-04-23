KPS Approves Plan With Options For Next School Year

Families in the Kalamazoo Public Schools have ten days to choose in-person classes or online instruction this fall. The district's trustees unanimously approved the plan for the next school year Thursday.

Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri says there are a few things to keep in mind .

"In the face-to-face option, families are more likely to get placement in their preferred school."

But parent Robin Reed says that forces families to risk their kids’ physical health by going back, or their mental health by learning at home.

“Asking them to then return to a school where they were not, where their neighbors are not, where their friends are not; or send my unvaccinated child back to a risky situation.”

Once families choose an option, they can’t switch later on. The decision must be made by May 3rd. Kalamazoo School officials say in-person classrooms will be sanitized and all students will have to wear masks.