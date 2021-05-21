 KPS To Keep Mask Requirement Into Fall | WMUK

KPS To Keep Mask Requirement Into Fall

By John McNeill 3 minutes ago

Credit WMUK

The Kalamazoo Public Schools will continue requiring people in its buildings to wear face masks well into the fall. That's despite the state's decision to drop COVID mask mandates July first.

Kalamazoo Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri says despite high vaccination rates, there will still be the threat of the virus spreading and disrupting the school year as long as some aren't immunized.

"Anyone coming to a district facility will be required to wear a mask. They will be denied entry if they are not in compliance. Masks will be provided for anyone who may want one."

The district has also decided to go ahead with drive-through graduations next month, despite the end of state mask requirements outdoors. 

Tags: 
Kalamazoo Public Schools
Education
COVID-19

Related Content

Special Education Millage Renewed

By John McNeill May 5, 2021
Voting sign outside polling place - file photo by Andrew Robins, WMUK
Andrew Robins / WMUK-FM

Turn-out was very low Tuesday. But voters renewed a regional special education millage in the Kalamazoo area.

KPS Launches Equity Task Force

By John McNeill Apr 27, 2021
WMUK

The Kalamazoo Public Schools have a new equity task force. The 16-member group will help the district find and eliminate discriminatory practices.

KPS Approves Plan With Options For Next School Year

By John McNeill Apr 23, 2021
Kalamazoo Schools Administration Building - file photo by WMUK
WMUK

Families in the Kalamazoo Public Schools have ten days to choose in-person classes or online instruction this fall. The district's trustees unanimously approved the plan for the next school year Thursday.