KPS To Keep Mask Requirement Into Fall

The Kalamazoo Public Schools will continue requiring people in its buildings to wear face masks well into the fall. That's despite the state's decision to drop COVID mask mandates July first.

Kalamazoo Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri says despite high vaccination rates, there will still be the threat of the virus spreading and disrupting the school year as long as some aren't immunized.

"Anyone coming to a district facility will be required to wear a mask. They will be denied entry if they are not in compliance. Masks will be provided for anyone who may want one."

The district has also decided to go ahead with drive-through graduations next month, despite the end of state mask requirements outdoors.