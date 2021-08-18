 KPS Says It's Too Late To Choose Virtual Classes For Coming School Year | WMUK

KPS Says It's Too Late To Choose Virtual Classes For Coming School Year

By John McNeill 48 minutes ago

File photo
Credit Sehvilla Mann / WMUK

Some parents with children in Kalamazoo Public Schools are calling for the district to reopen enrollment for virtual learning.

During Tuesday night’s school board meeting, parents said circumstances around COVID have changed since they chose to send their children back to the classroom. KPS offered families the option of in-person or online instruction. They had to decide back in May. Kalamazoo Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri says it’s too late to make big changes now.

“Given that we are one of the largest school districts in the state we needed families to make their decision by a certain date so that we could plan for a successful opening in the fall”

Some parents say that other districts have been able to pivot. However, Raichoudhuri says KPS doesn’t have the staff, the money, the space or the time to work out the complex logistics of reopening enrollment for virtual learning on such short notice.

Raichoudhuri says the district has an in-school safety plan for preventing the spread of the virus. It includes back-up plans in case they are forced to close schools or the whole district if there are outbreaks. 

Tags: 
Kalamazoo Public Schools
Education
COVID-19

Related Content

Why Some KPS Families Are Sticking With Virtual School

By Dan Nichols Aug 10, 2021
A woman reaches into the frame to pick up notebooks, drawings, and a bag of pencils, which are scattered on a coffee table
Shafkat Anowar / AP Photo

Sarah Davis of Kalamazoo has three children in the Kalamazoo Public Schools. Sitting at her kitchen table, she recalls learning the district would let families decide whether to bring their kids back to the classroom or continue with virtual school.

“And then I just kind of brought it to the kids," she said, "Like, ‘knowing that you will need to like have a mask on the entire time you are at school, knowing that maybe you’d be socially distanced, what do you wanna do?’”


KPS To Keep Mask Requirement Into Fall

By John McNeill May 21, 2021
Kalamazoo Public Schools Administration Building - file photo by WMUK
WMUK

The Kalamazoo Public Schools will continue requiring people in its buildings to wear face masks well into the fall. That's despite the state's decision to drop COVID mask mandates July first.

KPS Approves Plan With Options For Next School Year

By John McNeill Apr 23, 2021
Kalamazoo Schools Administration Building - file photo by WMUK
WMUK

Families in the Kalamazoo Public Schools have ten days to choose in-person classes or online instruction this fall. The district's trustees unanimously approved the plan for the next school year Thursday.

WMU Says Get Vaccinated, Or Tested Weekly, This Fall

By Aug 12, 2021
Waldo Library at Western Michigan University - file photo by WMUK
WMUK

Western Michigan University students, faculty and staff can get vaccinated, or be tested weekly for COVID-19 this fall.