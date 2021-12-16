Kuerti previews the KSO's holiday concerts of Baroque treasures to children's classics

Julian Kuerti and the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra have prepared a dozen musical gifts to perform on the Sounds of the Season concerts, at 7:30 pm Friday, Dec 17 and 3:00 pm Saturday, Dec 18 in Chenery Auditorium.

An interview with Julian Kuerti.

Kuerti and Cara Lieurance listen to some of the musical highlights in their interview. His picks include A Christmas Overture by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Vaughan Williams Greensleeves, and a song from a special children's television show with music by Howard Blake called The Snowman, which will feature talented young Kalamazoo singer Carly Rose Koch in this weekend's performances. The concert will also feature A Hanukkah Blessing, written by Kuerti and using three Jewish themes that go back hundreds of years.