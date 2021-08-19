KVBA's Blues Bash Features Five Band Lineup On Saturday

The Kalamazoo Valley Blues Association is closing in on 30 years of "keeping the blues alive" in the Kalamazoo region, through collaboration, education, and most prominently, an annual festival. After taking a year off during the pandemic, the KVBA is back with a scaled-down day of blues featuring 5 bands in the outdoor garden of Old Dog Tavern in downtown Kalamazoo on Saturday, Aug 21 from 3 - 11 pm. Cara Lieurance talked to board member (and harmonica player) Jeff Bright about the event.
The featured bands are Billy Branch, Wayne Baker Brooks, Jake Kershaw, Out Of Favor Boys, and Crossroads Resurrection.