Large Number of Absentee Ballots Delays Primary Election Results

There was a big turnout for Tuesday's primary election in Michigan. But most of the voters never got near the polls. Instead, record numbers voted by mail as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. That meant longer waits for election returns than in past years.

Kalamazoo County voters approved a millage for 911 operations.

Congressman Fred Upton claimed victory in his Republican primary campaign. He is seeking his 18th term in the U.S. House

State Representative Jon Hoadley will be Upton's Democratic opponent. He won a narrow victory over teacher Jen Richardson for the Democratic nominatin the 6th Congressional district.

Julie Rogers won a close race over fellow Kalamazoo County Commissioner Stephanie Moore for the Democratic nomination in the 60th state House district. The winner faces Republican Gary Mitchell in November.

Brownyn Haltom has won the Republican nomination in the 61st state House district. Kalamazoo County Commissioner Christine Morse was unopposed for the Democratic nomination for the district which includes Portage.

Peter Meijer won the Republican Primary in the 3rd Congressional district, which includes Battle Creek and Grand Rapids. He will face Democrat Hillary Scholten in the district currently represented by Justin Amash.

Michigan results

Kalamazoo County

Calhoun County

Van Buren, Berrien, Cass and St. Joseph Counties