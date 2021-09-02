Larry Bell Profile Worth The Wait, Says Encore's Editor

Stories by John Liberty, Elizabeth Kerlikowske, and Jordan Bradley are at the center of September's issue of Encore Magazine, and editor Marie Lee says she appreciates their unique takes on their subjects.

An interview with Marie Lee.

John Liberty's cover story was delayed many times by pandemic disruptions and Bell's busy schedule according to Lee, but it became a comprehensive and wide-ranging article that gives readers a sense of Bell's significance to the craft beer industry. Poet Elizabeth Kerlikowske reported on a children's book written especially for Kalamazoo's second-graders. And editorial assistant Jordan Bradley looked at the first and second acts of Sandra Bremer's career in theater.