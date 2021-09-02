 Larry Bell Profile Worth The Wait, Says Encore's Editor | WMUK

Larry Bell Profile Worth The Wait, Says Encore's Editor

By 1 hour ago

Larry Bell, founder and president of Bell's Brewery.
Credit Brian K. Powers, courtesy of Encore Magazine

Stories by John Liberty, Elizabeth Kerlikowske, and Jordan Bradley are at the center of September's issue of Encore Magazine, and editor Marie Lee says she appreciates their unique takes on their subjects.


John Liberty's cover story was delayed many times by pandemic disruptions and Bell's busy schedule according to Lee, but it became a comprehensive and wide-ranging article that gives readers a sense of Bell's significance to the craft beer industry. Poet Elizabeth Kerlikowske reported  on a children's book written especially for Kalamazoo's second-graders. And editorial assistant Jordan Bradley looked at the first and second acts of Sandra Bremer's career in theater.

Tags: 
Marie Lee
Larry Bell
Sandra Bremer
Encore Magazine
Let's Hear It
local music

Related Content

Bicycling, Summer Camp, And Hammocking Make For An Active Issue Of Encore

By Jul 8, 2021
Brian K. Powers, courtesy of Encore Magazine

Encore Magazine editor Marie Lee enjoyed putting together an all-things-summer issue, from her own profile of Jamie Jannusch, Camp Director of Pretty Lake Camp, to editing an article on the rise of hammocking brought to her attention by Encore intern Maggie Drew, a journalism student at Western Michigan University.

A Tale Of Loss And New Beginnings In This Month's Encore

By Apr 6, 2021
Brian K. Powers, courtesy of Encore Magazine

Encore Magazine editor Marie Lee talks to Cara Lieurance about the stories written for the newest edition of Encore Magazine, which focuses on culture and community in west Michigan.


Bell's Brewery now entirely family owned

By Mar 21, 2013

Larry Bell and his two children now are sole owners of the Kalamazoo brewery