Listen Live: Day 4 Of Trump Impeachment Trial

Updated on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET: Friday's special coverage has ended and will resume at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Former President Donald Trump's defense team takes the Senate floor Friday after two days of arguments by House managers in the impeachment trial.

The Senate began Trump's second impeachment trial on Tuesday, hinged on the charge that he incited a deadly mob to storm the U.S. Capitol last month.

The historic second trial comes just a month after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection that left five people, including a police officer, dead. Two additional police officers who responded to the scene have died by suicide since.

The House managers acting as the prosecution in the trial blamed Trump for stoking the crowd and directly endangering hundreds of lawmakers.

Trump's defense has been that his remarks ahead of the riot should be protected under the First Amendment and that he should not be tried because he's no longer in office.

Watch the trial below and follow our liveblog here.

