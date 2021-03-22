'Love Is...Vol 4' Coming To Screens On Sunday

Although there endless ways to finish the sentence "Love Is...", love of community is high on the list of Kalamazoo Bach Festival artistic director Chris Ludwa. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, he previews the fourth annual "Love Is..." concert, which will be streamed at 4 pm on Sunday, March 28.

Highlights will include songs from around the world, solo voices from the chorus, and a special appearance by Sophié and Pierre van der Westhuizen as a piano duo. Ludwa and Lieurance listen to some of the selections in a wide-ranging interview.

An interview with Chris Ludwa.

