On Thursday, August 20, necessary repair work is scheduled on WMUK’s main broadcast tower. In order to do this work, 102.1 FM, as well as both of our HD signals, will be off the air for several hours.

We hope to limit the amount of time our FM signal won’t be available, and apologize for the inconvenience. Classical WMUK can still be heard at 89.9 FM in Kalamazoo. You can still listen online by clicking on the streaming player above, and also through WMUK’s mobile app.