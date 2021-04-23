 Michael Brown Will Premiere New Work for Kalamazoo Symphony's 100th Anniversary | WMUK

Michael Brown Will Premiere New Work for Kalamazoo Symphony's 100th Anniversary

By 1 hour ago

Composer/pianist Michael Brown, in rehearsal with the Kalamazoo Symphony.
Credit Mark Bugnaski / Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra
Julian Kuerti leads rehearsal of Brown's new concerto.
Credit Mark Bugnaski / Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra

History will be made at 7 pm on Friday, April 30 when the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 100th season with the premiere of a new piano concerto by Michael Brown with the composer at the keyboard. Brown has appeared multiple times at the Gilmore Keyboard Festival, which co-commissioned the work with the KSO (and the NFM Leopoldinum Orchestra in Poland).  Brown, Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra music director Julian Kuerti, and executive director of The Gilmore Pierre Van Der Westhuizen join Cara Lieurance for a preview.


Tags: 
Michael Brown
Julian Kuerti
Pierre Van Der Westhuizen
gilmore keyboard festival
Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra
Let's Hear It

Related Content

Michael Brown's Recital At Gilmore Fest Evokes Bernstein's Close Friendships

By May 4, 2018
Neda Navaee

Although the great American pianist-composer-conductor Leonard Bernstein died when Michael Brown was three years old, Brown came to know the maestro through his recordings, compositions, and his surviving circle of family and friends. At the Gilmore Keyboard Festival on Friday, May 2, Michael Brown performed a solo piano program of works by members of that circle, by Michael Brown, and by Bernstein himself. Brown spoke about the program with Cara Lieurance.


Symphony Opens Digital Concert Hall With 'Fireworks For A New Year'

By Jan 28, 2021
Colin Howe / Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra

At 7 pm on Friday, Jan 29, the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra will welcome audiences to its Digital Concert Hall Series by streaming "Fireworks For A New Year," led by music director Julian Kuerti. He joined Cara Lieurance to talk about the joy of performing in-person again (with strict precautions), and the classic pieces that speak to this moment in time.


Aaron Diehl Performs Tonight From Kalamazoo To The World

By Apr 9, 2021
Maria Jarzyna

Driving up from his former hometown of Columbus, OH (he now lives in Brooklyn), the top-flight jazz pianist Aaron Diehl will present a livestreamed concert from the Epic Center in Kalamazoo at 7:30 Friday, Apr 9, with bassist John Webber and drummer Aaron Kimmel. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Diehl talks about his adjustment to a pandemic year which hit just has his latest album, The Vagabond, was released. It's given him time to reflect on life's priorities. Tonight's concert for The Gilmore was rescheduled from a planned appearance at the 2020 Gilmore Keyboard Festival. To access the concert online, visit thegilmore.org. 