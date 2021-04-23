Michael Brown Will Premiere New Work for Kalamazoo Symphony's 100th Anniversary

History will be made at 7 pm on Friday, April 30 when the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 100th season with the premiere of a new piano concerto by Michael Brown with the composer at the keyboard. Brown has appeared multiple times at the Gilmore Keyboard Festival, which co-commissioned the work with the KSO (and the NFM Leopoldinum Orchestra in Poland). Brown, Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra music director Julian Kuerti, and executive director of The Gilmore Pierre Van Der Westhuizen join Cara Lieurance for a preview.
