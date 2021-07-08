Michigan Faces A "Dire" Blood Shortage

Blood donations are needed in Michigan as the Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage.

WMUK's Dan Nichols reports on efforts by the Michigan Red Cross to ease a shortage of donated blood

The Red Cross has seen a 10-percent increase in demand for blood from trauma centers compared to 2019 because of a high number of trauma cases and organ transplants. Michigan Red Cross Communications Manager Todd Kulman says blood donations traditionally slow down during the summer months. But he says that's coming at a bad time this year.

“It’s not atypical for us to have blood collection challenges in the summer time, but when coupled with the high number of trauma cases, it’s kind of a perfect storm for a blood shortage.”

Kulman says the Red Cross is encouraging everyone to donate now, if they can.

“We are in a dire situation right now as far as the blood on the shelves to serve the hospitals, and we are certainly asking folks over the days and weeks ahead to take one hour out of their day, roll up a sleeve and donate blood.”

Kulman says every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion. He says everyone knows someone whose life was saved by a blood donation.

“When I talk to blood donors, I always ask them why they started donating and more times than not somebody they know was affected and needed a blood donation, or they themselves may have been in an accident or undergone a transplant of some kind and needed a donation so they’re just kind of giving back.”

More information about how to donate blood is on the Red Cross website and its donor app. People who give blood in Michigan through July 31, 2021, will get a $10 Amazon gift card, and they could win free gasoline for a year.