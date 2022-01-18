 Michigan House cancels session amid COVID surge | WMUK

Michigan House cancels session amid COVID surge

Credit Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) COVID-19 is canceling votes and meetings this week in the Michigan House of Representatives. House Speaker Jason Wentworth said Monday that a number of lawmakers and staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus or been exposed to someone who’s tested positive.

“Unfortunately, the same COVID wave that is spiking across the country is now reaching a high point in Michigan. We have members and staff who are either awaiting test results or have tested positive themselves,” the GOP leader said in an e-mailed statement. “… We are going to act with caution and make sure that everyone is able to do the right thing and follow the most updated recommendations.”

The GOP leader says there’s nothing on the House agenda that that requires a vote before next week. Committee hearings can still be held at the discretion of their chair, but some committees announced cancellations.

Michigan has had near-record numbers of COVID cases and hospitalizations recently. Health officials say the surge is not expected to peak for weeks.

The Republican-led state Senate has not announced any changes to its plans.

