Michigan Schools Ordered To Close As COVID-19 Spreads

The state has ordered schools around Michigan to close because of the rapidly expanding coronavirus pandemic. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the decision during a news conference late Thursday, March 12.

Listen to the March 12, 2020, news conference in Lansing

The decision comes as the state announced that the number of presumed COVID-19 cases in Michigan has jumped from two to 12.

"In an abundance of caution, I am ordering the closure of all K-12 school buildings in Michigan for three weeks, starting Monday, March 16th, until Sunday, April 5th," Whitmer said. "This is not a decision that I make lightly. A lot of districts have taken action and already closed themselves. And my fellow governors across the country on both sides of the aisle have ordered the closure of their schools in a number of states."

Whitmer says closing schools is an important way to help limit the spread of the disease known as COVID-19. But she admits that it won't be easy for many people.

"I know this will be a tough time for our parents and educators and I urge businesses to do everything that they can to support employees at this time."

Whitmer asked Michigan residents to step up and do their part to help the state get through the pandemic.

"Our number one priority is keeping our families and citizens safe and healthy and mitigating the spread of this virus. Please do your part. Make smart choices during this time. Even if you feel healthy and are asymptomatic, you can unknowingly be carrying and spreading the virus. Assume that you are and take these orders seriously."

Michigan's chief medical officer, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, says she agrees with the governor's decision.

"I expect us to find more cases of this disease and I expect there to be community spread. While we do not need to panic, this is very serious, and everyone must do their part to prevent the spread of this disease. Closing schools for a period of time is an important measure to prevent the spread of this disease."

Former Kalamazoo school superintendent Michael Rice is now the state's superintendent of public instruction. Rice says, despite the inconvenience, closing schools statewide is necessary during the public health crisis.

"Closing our K-12 schools, our pre-K-12 schools, is a responsible decision to keep our students, teachers, support staff, administrators, and volunteers safer and mitigate the spread of coronavirus. I know this will be challenging but staff at the Department of Education and I are prepared to work with Governor Whitmer, local school staff, and our partners across state government to get this right."

But Rice says closing schools will mean serious challenges, especially for low-income families and their kids.

"There are many children in Michigan that rely on our schools for meals. We will be working with our local school districts to provide guidance to help children access food during this time. We appreciate the governor's swift action and well continue to work with our local school districts to help them through this challenging time."

Whitmer's order closes K-12 school buildings for at least three weeks, beginning Monday, March 16. The governor says many districts had spring break scheduled during that time frame. She says that should help reduce the impact of the decision.