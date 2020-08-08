Mid-American Conference Postpones Fall Sports

By 17 minutes ago

Credit WMUK

The Mid-American Conference has announced that all fall sports and conference championships have been postponed due to COVID-19. For Western Michigan University the sports affected are football, women’s cross-country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. 

The statement from the MAC says

“The Council of Presidents unanimously voted to take this action with the health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches and communities as its top priority.”

“It is the intention of the membership to provide competitive opportunities for the student-athletes in these sports during the spring semester of 2021.”

The conference says no decision has been made about winter sports.

Western Michigan University Athletic Director Kathy Beauregard says in a statement,

"This was an extremely difficult decision for our league presidential leadership to come to, but we fully support it. Without question, I will miss seeing our Bronco community at contests throughout the fall. My heart goes out to all of our student-athletes, who I will miss watching compete this fall. But as we have said time and time again during COVID-19, we must put the health and safety of our community as the top priority.”

Bronco football coach Tim Lester says

"As a Western Michigan alum and football coach, it is hard for me to think what the fall will be like without standing on the sidelines of Waldo Stadium during a game. My heart goes out to our student-athletes across campus, and throughout the league, who are impacted by today's decision.

"But, I also emphatically support the decision made by our league presidents. The health, safety and welfare of our student-athletes, and all other individuals who are a part of our athletic department, are paramount. This decision reflects our league's commitment to that priority.”

Tags: 
Sports

Related Content

Sports And Social Justice Expert Speaks At K-College Monday

By Nov 3, 2019
Defensive back Malik Rucker catches a pass during the Western Michigan University NFL Pro Day football drills, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osario / The Associated Press

An expert on sports and social justice says it’s likely that college athletes will eventually be able to make money off their name and likeness. Richard Lapchick is president of the Institute for Sports and Social Justice at the University of Central Florida. He will speak Monday night at Kalamazoo College. 


WSW: America's Past Time In Paw Paw

By Jun 5, 2019
WestSouthwest logo
WMUK

A new exhibit on the history of baseball in Paw Paw includes bats, balls, scorecards and other items. Village Council President Roman Plaszczak says former major league all-star Charlie Maxwell has donated bats, gloves and one of the uniforms he wore for the Detroit Tigers.

Maxwell will be the special guest for the opening of the exhibit on Sunday June 9th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carnegie Center in Paw Paw. Maxwell played 14 years in the majors, including six full seasons, and parts of two others with the Tigers. Among his nicknames was “Paw Paw” for his hometown.