Mid-American Conference Postpones Fall Sports

The Mid-American Conference has announced that all fall sports and conference championships have been postponed due to COVID-19. For Western Michigan University the sports affected are football, women’s cross-country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

The statement from the MAC says

“The Council of Presidents unanimously voted to take this action with the health and safety of its student-athletes, coaches and communities as its top priority.”

“It is the intention of the membership to provide competitive opportunities for the student-athletes in these sports during the spring semester of 2021.”

The conference says no decision has been made about winter sports.

Western Michigan University Athletic Director Kathy Beauregard says in a statement,

"This was an extremely difficult decision for our league presidential leadership to come to, but we fully support it. Without question, I will miss seeing our Bronco community at contests throughout the fall. My heart goes out to all of our student-athletes, who I will miss watching compete this fall. But as we have said time and time again during COVID-19, we must put the health and safety of our community as the top priority.”

Bronco football coach Tim Lester says

"As a Western Michigan alum and football coach, it is hard for me to think what the fall will be like without standing on the sidelines of Waldo Stadium during a game. My heart goes out to our student-athletes across campus, and throughout the league, who are impacted by today's decision.