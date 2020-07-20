Miss Movie Talk? Join Kalamazoo Film Society's Online "Virtual Lobby" Discussion

By 25 minutes ago

Dhera Strauss, the president of the Kalamazoo Film Society, and long-term member Madeline Cimini spoke with Cara Lieurance about the four short films, available to view for free, which will be discussed on Sunday, Jul 26 at 7 pm in a Zoom meeting of Film Society members. Non-members are invited to request access by email

When Celebration Cinema, the Kalamazoo Film Society's current presenting partner, is able to open again, Strauss says they plan to offer four films in response to the Black Lives Matter movement., including I Am Not Your Negro; Just Mercy; Do The Right Thing, and Blindspotting. No admission will be charged for these films.


From the Kalamazoo Film Society website

Preston’s Gone (10m15s) Army veteran, Preston Thornton was experiencing paranoid delusions at his home. After calling the Veteran’s Crisis line, deputies arrived to transport Preston to a hospital, and tragedy followed. The film asks how a veteran ended up dead and what could have been done to prevent his death. The answers lead to a broken mental health care system that’s failing Louisiana’s most vulnerable residents. Note: this film contains graphic real life violence.

In This Family (12m22s) Ten years after being outed by his teacher, a gay man revisits raw audio recordings of his Filipino family’s reactions. With grace, charm and a forgiving heart, Drama Del Rosario recounts his journey from would-be singer to acclaimed documentary filmmaker.

Beep (8m47s) An elderly man searches trash sites looking for machines to repair. One day he finds a small robot, and they return to his dusty workshop. There, they listen to Latin music as the robot helps repair the broken paraphernalia…and tries to fix his new friend.

We Gon’ Be Alright (8m23s) Historian and music critic, Jeff Chang visits East Palo Alto, a historically Black and Latino community in the heart of Silicon Valley. There, he hangs out with rapper, dancer and performer Isaiah Phillips (a.k.a. Randy McPhly), who appeared in Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” video. They tour the area and talk about the domino effects of gentrification

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on FacebookTwitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.

.

Tags: 
kalamazoo film society
dhera strauss
Madeline Cimini
Drama Del Rosario

Related Content

Kalamazoo Film Society Showcases 'Uncut Gems' and '1917'

By Jan 16, 2020
kalfilmsociety.net

Mike Marchak and Madeline Cimini of the Kalamazoo Film Society join Cara Lieurance to share their reactions to the Academy Award nominations, and preview the award-winning films they're sponsoring this month at Celebration Cinema. One is Uncut Gems, featuring a surprising dramatic performance by Adam Sandler. The other is 1917, Sam Mendes' WWI front-line tour-de-force. The whole film appears to be shot in one long take.  

The Kalamazoo Film Society and Crossroads Cinema Celebration in Portage partner to present at least one showing a day. For tickets and more information, visit the Kalamazoo Film Society website or the theater's website


Amongst Holiday Blockbusters, Kal Film Society Offers Critic's Picks

By Dec 11, 2019
kalfilmsociety.net

Two top organizers of the Kalamazoo Film Society -- Dhera Strauss and Mike Marchak -- join Cara Lieurance for a monthy update on the group's activity. They discuss the final showings of director Bong Joon Ho's Parasite and director Taika Waititi's Jo Jo Rabbit (both ending 12/12) and discuss some of the top films of the year.


Buzzy 'Parasite' Will Headline November Films For Kal Film Society

By Oct 28, 2019

Filmmaker Dhera Strauss, the incoming president of the Kalamazoo Film Society, joins Cara Lieurance to share the details about the award-winning films coming to Kalamazoo in November. One is Parasite, from Korean director Bong Joon-Ho, which won the Palm d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. 

Kelly Wittenberg, an assistant professor at Western Michigan University, talks about her recent trip to the San Francisco Film Festival, where her short film, "Representative," won the award for Best Experimental Short Film.

The Kalamazoo Film Society and Crossroads Cinema Celebration in Portage partner to present at least one showing a day. For tickets and more information, visit the Kalamazoo Film Society website or the theater's website. 