MSU Trustee Slams College Mask Mandates

A Michigan State University trustee is criticizing higher education institutions like MSU for requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Republican Pat O’Keefe used his comment time at Friday’s trustees meeting to blast vaccine mandates. O’Keefe says the decision to vaccinate should be left up to individuals.

“As to freedom of choice and whether a mandate for a COVID drug is appropriate, I would only offer that it appears ‘my body, my choice’ applies only to killing babies on college campuses,” O’Keefe said.

O’Keefe said he has had COVID-19. He asserted that mandates don’t follow the science but rather “the herd.”

MSU president Samuel Stanley Jr. is an expert in infectious diseases. He says the evidence is very strong that vaccines are effective.

“I think that’s been documented. They are FDA approved, so they are safe, and that’s been documented again.”

Stanley says about 95 percent of MSU students have self-reported to have received at least one dose of vaccine.