Musicians and Nature Walks Combine For 'Migratory Music' At Nature Center

By 54 seconds ago

The arboretum at the Kalamazoo Nature Center
Credit Jim Triezenberg, for Kalamazoo Nature Center

The arboretum at the Kalamazoo Nature Center will ring with more than birdsong on Sunday, Sep 13 at 3 pm. Six performers and ensembles, invited by the Connecting Chords Festival, will be stationed at different points along the paths, allowing visitors to wander and listen. The performers are world music percussionist Carolyn Koebel, Ugandan singer/dancer/multi-instrumentalist Samuel Nalangira, the Celtic group Hazeltree, singer/storyteller Sidney Ellis II, Scandinavian duo Norse Code, and the Middle Eastern group Bahar Ensemble. Koebel, Nalangira, and Connecting Chords executive director Elizabeth Start joined Cara Lieurance for a preview.


Tags: 
Elizabeth Start
Carolyn Koebel
Samuel Nalangira
Michigan Festival of Sacred Music

Related Content

Cellist-Composer Finds Herself Re-Working, Re-Writing During Pandemic

By Jul 15, 2020

Elizabeth Start's many plans collapsed in March with the COVID-19 shutdown. An active soloist, chamber music player, symphony player and composer, she also lost opportunities to have her own music performed locally and beyond.

But when the reality of the situtation sank in, Start didn't sink: she swam in new directions. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, she talks about how long-delayed projects, big and small, got the attention they deserved when all the immediate deadlines went away.

Connecting Chords Festival Offers Many Musical Journeys

By Oct 18, 2019
Austin Colbert

From Friday, Oct 18 through Sunday, Dec 1, the Michigan Festival of Sacred Music will present the 2019 Connecting Chords Music Festival, a series of 20 events that reveal traditions of faiths around the world. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, festival director Elizabeth Start and performer Carolyn Koebel talk about the master musicians who will be visiting the community to perform, and ways community members can become participants in activities like Taiko drumming, sacred singing, and African drumming and dance. 

Some of the prominent artists include multi-instrumentalist Samite of Uganda, early music group Schola Antiqua, oud master Rahim Alhaj, and Japanese-American Taiko drummer Ken Koshio

In particular, Start and Koebel detail the work of the Tibetan Buddhist Monks from Drepung Loseling Monastery.  From Nov 6 - Nov 10, the monks will create an intricate mandala, or sand-painting. The public can observe its creation from 9 am - 5 pm at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum. The monks will also offer a concert of song and dance featuring rare instruments and costumes, at 7:30 pm Friday, Nov 8 at Comstock Auditorium.


LHI Live: Musical Nomad Kjartan Code & Trio

By & & Craig Freeman Jun 15, 2018
Craig Freeman

Kjartan Code was raised in Kalamazoo, but for most of his twenties he has circled the globe, playing gypsy-style violin in street and festival settings. In a live performance at WMUK, with guitarist Bert Ebrite and percussionist Carolyn Koebel, Code talks to Craig Freeman about the demands of busking and the influence of the many cultures he's been immersed in on his music. 


Local Artists Release Holiday Albums Together

By Nov 27, 2017
C. Lieurance

Both Carolyn Koebel and Elizabeth Start are busy professional musicians based in Kalamazoo -- Koebel as a percussionist with An Dro, Elden Kelly, and the Dacia Bridges Project. and Start as a classical cellist and composer who plays with the Kalamazoo Symphony and the Elgin Symphony. Their roles as music organizers cause their paths to cross regularly, and a few months ago, they made a plan to collaboratively finish their own holiday albums, and release them in a joint concert. On Thursday, December 7 at 7 pm at First Baptist Church of Kalamazoo, the two resulting seasonal albums, Love's Pure Light and A Very Cello Christmas will be available at a live concert featuring Start and Koebel and additional performers. 

In a musical preview interview with Cara Lieurance, Koebel explains that her role in Love's Pure Light was to bring together the contributions of nearly a dozen musicians, most prominently hammered dulcimer player Doug Berch. For her part, Elizabeth Start focused on the solo cello arrangements she'd written for herself after finding others' arrangements weren't up to snuff. 