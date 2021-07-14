 Nashon Holloway Will Leave You "Lifted" With Kalamazoo Symphony | WMUK

Nashon Holloway Will Leave You "Lifted" With Kalamazoo Symphony

By 3 minutes ago

Nashon Holloway
Credit Chollette Photography/courtesy of the artist

Nashon Holloway, with a combo of Chicago talent led by music director/arranger Rufus Ferguson and the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra led by Daniel Brier will take the stage at 7:30 pm Saturday, July 17 in Bronson Park for an evening of Holloway's original music and selected cover songs by Joni Mitchell and Dusty Springfield, among others. Holloway and Ferguson share the story of how this long-anticipated concert was conceived, written and rehearsed, in an interview with Cara Lieurance.


Ferguson says it was an easy "yes" to work with Holloway again, whom he's known for years. He also relished the opportunity to set music for orchestra, working  with Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra music director Julian Kuerti for around three months to finish the project. Holloway's family history (and deep talent) guided her to a theme of Black Renaissance and Legacy for this program. She talks about how several of the songs have deep connections for her, and her role as a performer of being a "window" to the audience. The loss of an honored elder in her family during the COVID-19 pandemic led her to reflect on the healing power of music, and sharing that with the audience on Saturday.

