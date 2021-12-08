Need a brass holiday fix? Try the Brass Band of Battle Creek's 'Not-So-Silent Night'

The Brass Band of Battle Creek will present a concert release, "Joyous Noise: A Concert For Our Times," on Tuesday at 7 pm at the band's YouTube channel. Shannon Aikins, executive director of the Brass Band of Battle Creek and Jens Lindemann, international trumpet soloist, talk to Cara Lieurance to preview the concert, which was filmed in W.K. Kellogg Auditorium.

An inteview with Jens Lindemann and Shannon Aikens.

Along with Lindemann, the concert brings together brass superstars Wycliffe Gordon, Richard Kelley, Adam Unsworth, and William Russell, with Mike Hyde, Ray Tini, Terry Lower and Keith Hall as the rhythm section. A twice-yearly gathering of brass players like no other on the planet, Lindemann says he wanted to keep the spirit of the event alive, as do his musical colleagues. Aikins says as executive director of the Brass Band of Battle Creek, she was fielding a lot of questions and requests from people who love the BBBC's Winter and Spring concerts, and were hoping to see them again.