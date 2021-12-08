Need a brass holiday fix? Try the Brass Band of Battle Creek's 'Not-So-Silent Night'

An impressive range of brass players and percussionists from the U.K. and across the United States will re-assemble as the Brass Band of Battle Creek for holiday concerts at 7:30 pm in W.K. Kellogg Auditorium, Battle Creek on Saturday, Dec 11 and at 7 pm in Chenery Auditorium, Kalamazoo on Sunday, Dec 12. Cara Lieurance spoke with executive director Shannon Aiken and two long-time participants, tubist Marty Erickson and percussionist Dr. Alison Shaw, about the comraderie among the players and their outstanding musicianship.