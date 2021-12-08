 Need a brass holiday fix? Try the Brass Band of Battle Creek's 'Not-So-Silent Night' | WMUK

Need a brass holiday fix? Try the Brass Band of Battle Creek's 'Not-So-Silent Night'

The Brass Band of Battle Creek at W.K. Kellogg Auditorium.
Credit Shelly Kehrle-Sulser / Brass Band of Battle Creek

An impressive range of brass players and percussionists from the U.K. and across the United States will re-assemble as the Brass Band of Battle Creek for holiday concerts at 7:30 pm in W.K. Kellogg Auditorium, Battle Creek on Saturday, Dec 11 and at 7 pm in Chenery Auditorium, Kalamazoo on Sunday, Dec 12. Cara Lieurance spoke with executive director Shannon Aiken and two long-time participants, tubist Marty Erickson and percussionist Dr. Alison Shaw, about the comraderie among the players and their outstanding musicianship.


Joyous Noise Can Still Be Had With Brass Band Of Battle Creek

By Aug 31, 2020
Ingalls Pictures/Brass Band of Battle Creek

The Brass Band of Battle Creek will present a concert release, "Joyous Noise: A Concert For Our Times," on Tuesday at 7 pm at the band's YouTube channel.  Shannon Aikins, executive director of the Brass Band of Battle Creek and Jens Lindemann, international trumpet soloist, talk to Cara Lieurance to preview the concert, which was filmed in W.K. Kellogg Auditorium.

Along with Lindemann, the concert brings together brass superstars Wycliffe GordonRichard Kelley, Adam Unsworth, and William Russell, with Mike Hyde, Ray Tini, Terry Lower and Keith Hall as the rhythm section. A twice-yearly gathering of brass players like no other on the planet, Lindemann says he wanted to keep the spirit of the event alive, as do his musical colleagues. Aikins says as executive director of the Brass Band of Battle Creek, she was fielding a lot of questions and requests from people who love the BBBC's Winter and Spring concerts, and were hoping to see them again.